Tahoma Class of 1965 Holds Last Reunion 

By
D'ann Tedford
-
Attending their 60th reunion, THS classmates from 1965 are (from left) Rick Jones, Greg Morris, Ceil (Byers) Kernkamp, Shirlee (Names) McDonald, Mike Somerville, Joanni (Schiller) Scott, Patty (Bryner) Milam, Mary (Macht) Still, Donna (Phillips) Connor, Ron (Balzer) Weilbacher, Wilma (Smith) Sharp, Tom Johnson, Fred Sahlin, LaDonna (Dufenhorst) Rae, Don Thompson and Bob Glidewell. ~Submitted by D’Ann Tedford 

Feeling more chipper than their age revealed, a group of classmates recently gathered to dine and drink. It was their 60th reunion. “This will probably be our last get together,” they mused while reading from a bulletin board that listed deceased classmates. Time takes a toll on reunions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR