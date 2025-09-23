9-2 and 9-3, 2025

On 9/2/2025 at 0002 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department conducted a subject stop with a known male near the 31200 block of 3rd Avenue. Officer’s discovered the male had a misdemeanor warrant out of the Department of Corrections. Officer’s were advised the warrant was confirmed, placed the male in custody, and transported him to a nearby correctional facility for booking.

On 09/02/2025 at approximately 1724 hours, an officer was requested by King County Sheriff’s Officer to contact a resident in the 30600 block of 3rd Ave. Information requested was provided, additionally the officer confirmed an associated order of protection.

On 09/02/2025 at approximately 1822 hours, an officer was dispatched to contact a subject by phone, in reference to a traffic complaint of a collision almost occurring and the reporting party being upset. Through information provided both drivers were contacted. It was discovered a collision almost occurred but was avoided by the drivers. The drivers were upset with each other for the others part in the incident. No crime was found to have occurred.

On 09/02/2025 at approximately 1943 hours, officers were dispatched to the 23100 block of Roberts Drive, in reference to a verbal domestic. Through investigation, it was discovered an assault occurred and an arrest was made on scene.

On 9/2/2025 at 2007 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department located an unoccupied blocking disabled vehicle in the 23700 block of Roberts Dr. Officer’s contacted the registered owner, who arrived on scene shortly after to retrieve the vehicle. The vehicle was privately impounded and Officer’s cleared the call.

On 09/03/2025 Officers were requested to confirm a warrant for Kent PD. Officers advised the booking conditions on the warrant. Kent PD was unable to book the subject due to medical issues.

On 09/03/2025 Officers responded to a Welfare check 29209 hundred block on 229TH AVE SE for a women going through a mental crisis. Officers requested medical personnel who were able to transport her to a hospital.