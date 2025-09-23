Constitution Honored with Ringing Bells

By
D'ann Tedford
-
Daughters of the American Revolution who attended the Bells Across America event included (from left) DAR treasurer Jeannette Carroll who is holding her bell, member Deana Ostgard, Mayor Carol Benson, Bells chairperson Dee Israel, regent Marge Ramsdell, and photographer Katie Hanzeli. Also in attendance were Ostgard’s husband and the historical society president Steve Israel

“Bells Across America” is an annual observance that honors the signing of the U.S. Constitution. Participants ring bells to replicate how bells in Philadelphia announced the signing of the four-page U.S. constitution. The signing occurred on September 17,1787 and church bells rang out, thus the bell ringing tradition began. 

Preamble to the American Constitution, 1787

In Black Diamond on September 17, an annual observance is organized by Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the Mary Fell Stevenson Chapter. They celebrate to promote awareness and understanding of the U.S. constitution. On Sept. 17, 2025, DAR representatives stood near the large bell located next to Black Diamond Museum. They joined other United States communities in celebrating Bells Across America. Next year, on July 4th, 2026, America reaches 250 years of independence

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR