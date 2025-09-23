“Bells Across America” is an annual observance that honors the signing of the U.S. Constitution. Participants ring bells to replicate how bells in Philadelphia announced the signing of the four-page U.S. constitution. The signing occurred on September 17,1787 and church bells rang out, thus the bell ringing tradition began.

Preamble to the American Constitution, 1787

In Black Diamond on September 17, an annual observance is organized by Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the Mary Fell Stevenson Chapter. They celebrate to promote awareness and understanding of the U.S. constitution. On Sept. 17, 2025, DAR representatives stood near the large bell located next to Black Diamond Museum. They joined other United States communities in celebrating Bells Across America. Next year, on July 4th, 2026, America reaches 250 years of independence