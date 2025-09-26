Brenda Lynn “Bren” Fraser, 62, of Ferndale, WA, passed away on July 30, 2025 surrounded by her loving husband, Timothy, and her devoted family.

She was born on October 12, 1962 to Patricia and DeVere Simmons, and was raised in Maple Valley, WA with her sisters Nancy Jo and Carole.

She graduated from Tahoma High School and was active in the National Honor Society, band, and the Black Watch Drum and Bugle Corps.

After attending CWU she married her one forever love, Timothy P. Fraser and they were inseparable for over 45 years. Bren and Tim moved as Tim’s career flourished and they raised three sons – in Calgary, Alberta; Port Coquitlam, BC; and in Kent, Vancouver, Bellingham, and Ferndale, WA.

Wherever she moved, Bren’s lively personality and friendliness drew people to her. She was immensely proud of Tim’s achievements as a leading structural steel engineer, and a fierce advocate for her sons. Bren was not one to “sit still.

”She was an expert seamstress and accomplished baker. As the owner of Custom Draperies and Grannie’s Cobblers and an active church supporter, she was especially well known in the Bellingham/Ferndale area.

Bren was a loyal, supportive friend to many. She loved to travel with Tim to his professional events. Ever spontaneous, she took her family on adventures – to find the Christmas Star in Montana, chase an eclipse in Oregon, enjoy the San Diego zoo with her grandsons – and many more.

Ever generous, she and Tim opened their timeshares to others for decades. During COVID she sewed and donated masks for customers of Foley’s Produce. She loved sewing, cooking, home decorating, gardening, cats (more are best), and holidays (especially Easter, Christmas and the 4th of July). In the fall her veranda was an autumn showcase.

The roles Bren treasured most were as the infinitely generous, devoted, and loving wife, mother, mother-in-law (to Jessica) and grandmother of Oliver and Toby.

She loved being a Simmons girl, intensely missed her mother Pat, who passed away in 2023, and deeply loved her father.

She is survived by her husband Tim and their three sons (Brandon, Ben, and Tanner); her father (DeVere Simmons of Cle Elum, WA); and her sisters Carole Cheatham (David) and Nancy Jo Foley (Michael). She is also survived by Tim’s parents (Robert “Bob” and Barbara Fraser of Edmonton, Alberta) and his brothers (Mike and Brian, also of Alberta), and by two of her uncles (Rev. Robert Leonard and Larry Slyter).

She is the crazy fun Aunt Brenda (or Auntie Bren) to Sean, Michelle, Aaron, Adam, and Allen, and Great Auntie to Aidin, Killian, Joey Lynn, Bodhi, Aaden, Amelia, Archer, and Meadow.

Bren will be missed by many, including special friends Brandon “Hack” and Katie Montgomery, Aaron “Monty” Montgomery, and Dr. and Mrs. Spencer and Ruby Hinds.