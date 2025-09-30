September 8 to 13, 2025

On 9/8/2025 at 0851 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department was requested by e-mail to conduct a welfare check near the 24300 block of Morgan St. A son reported not being able to contact his mother in approximately four days and wanted to make sure she was okay. Officer’s arrived on scene and contacted the mother, who stated she did not need any assistance.

On 9/8/2025 at 0945 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department conducted an area check for two vehicle’s involved in a road rage incident near the 31800 block of 3rd Avenue. Officer’s were later notified the vehicles were in Maple Valley and advised local Police in the area. Officer’s were unable to locate the vehicles and cleared the call.

On 9/8/2025 at 1018 hours, a Black Diamond Police Officer was flagged down by a King County Sheriff’s Deputy and requested to assist in taking a warrant subject into custody near the 31100 block of 3rd Avenue. Officer’s located the subject and placed him into custody without incident

On 09/08/2025 Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a speed violation in the 23200 block of Roberts DR. Upon contacting the driver, it was determined that he had a license status of Suspended in the 2nd Degree. The driver was cited and released to his parents at the scene.

On 9/9/2025 at 1356 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle near the 25200 block of Park St after discovering the registered owner had a suspended driver’s license and misdemeanor warrant for their arrest. The originating agency advised to release the subject for the warrant and the subject was issued a citation for their suspended driver’s license.

On 09/09/2023 Officers were dispatched to a residence located in the 30600 block of 3rd AVE in regard to a third party call about a possible order violation. Officers determined that no crime was being committed and cleared the scene.

On 09/10/2025 Officers received a call from Thunder Mountain School asking for Officer to do a welfare check on a student who has not attended school for the past 10 days. Officers went to the student address and spoke to the parent who stated that the child had been sick, but they would soon return to school.

On 9/10/2025 at 1348 hours, an Officer conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle near the 24300 block of Roberts Dr after conducting a license plate check and discovering the registered owner had a suspended driver’s license in the 3rd degree. The Officer identified the driver as the registered owner and issued a citation for the offense.

On 9/10/2025 at 1855 hours, Officer’s were dispatched to a harassment report by phone that occurred near the 22900 block of Se 292nd PL. The reporting party stated that they were receiving harassing messages from a subject who was providing transportation services for personal belongings. Officer’s determined no crime had occurred and cleared the call.

On 9/10/2025 at 1921 hours, Officer’s responded to an accident with injury near the 32100 block of Sunny Ln. It was reported that a child fell off their bike and had a possible fracture. Officer’s arrived on scene and offered care until fire personnel arrived. The child was transported to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital for further evaluation.

On 09/12/2025, Officers were dispatched to a complaint of loud music in the 32500 block of 3rd AVE. Officers made contact with a subject who identified himself as the renter of the property. Officers advised the subject of the municipal code and explained another complaint would result in a criminal citation. Officers were called back to the area again, reference incident number BP250004113. Officers issued a criminal citation to be served by mail to both the subject who rented the property and the owner of the property for violation of BDMC 8.12.040.

On 09/12/2025, Officers were dispatched to unwanted subjects at the 25200 Block of Baker St. Complainant advised that there were subjects standing near his driveway on Baker St and that he wanted them to leave. Upon arrival, the subjects were contacted and they agreed to leave and head over to the party they were attending.

On 09/13/2025, an officer was dispatched to an animal complaint at the 30500 block of Selek Pl reference to an animal problem. A dog at the above listed address bit its owner causing an injury to the owners hand. The owner requested to have the dog removed. Animal Control was contacted and they advised that they would call the dog owner regarding removing it.