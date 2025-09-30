Programs offered at Black Diamond Community Center range from kids to seniors to families. They include:

Senior Meals -BDCC partners with Sound Generations and their certified dieticians to provide fresh and nutritious lunches every Tuesday and Thursday.

Youth – 1) “Share the Joy” ensures that all low-income families and seniors receive holiday gifts to celebrate the season. 2) “School Supplies” has a mission to see that every child is prepared to learn and succeed in the classroom by giving free educational supplies to those students eligible for free or reduced lunch. 3) “Backback Program” provides weekend emergency food for kids.

Families – “Emergency Food and Clothing” gives access to food, warm coats, blankets, clothing, hygiene products, dairy vouchers and assistance with prescription medication to low-income seniors and families. BDCC also partners with The Salvation Army to assist Puget Sound Energy customers with heating bills. They give access to rental assistance for families facing eviction. They provide motel vouchers for displaced families or women, and to children fleeing domestic violence. They have gas vouchers for seniors needing to attend medical appointments.

Food Bank – Donations of emergency food needed to stock the Black Diamond Food Bank include pasta or tomato sauce, pasta or spaghetti noodles, Rice a Roni, Pasta Roni, Mac ‘n Cheese, Ramen noodles, canned beans, corn or other veggies, canned soup and chili, canned fruit, peanut butter and jam or jelly, cereal.

Especially needed are diapers in sizes 3, 4, 5, 6. Questions regarding all BDCC programs can be directed to BlackDiamondCommCenter@yahoo.com, or call 360-886-1011