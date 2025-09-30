Pacific Raceways will be hosting the 5th Annual Pacific Raceways Invitational. Racing sanctions such as SOVREN Vintage, SCCA, Conference and Lucky Dog Racing League, Lemons and more will take on the historic 2.25-mile 10 turn road course. The race is being sponsored by The Old Cannery Furniture and Mattress Warehouse. Pacific Raceways is joining with MultiCare Good Samaritan’s Foundation’s Come Walk With Me in support of their month-long fundraiser benefiting local breast health programs and services. There will be cars from the vintage style racers, full race production cars both open wheel and closed wheel. There will be Test and Tunes on Friday. Saturday morning all Groups will have qualifying sessions. The afternoon will consist of 20-minute Sprint #1 Races for the 5 Race Groups along with the Wild West Sedan Challenge. Sunday morning will feature more racing excitement for all 5 Groups. In addition, there will be a Car Show to take in with trophies being awarded. All the racing action begins at 9:00 AM and goes to 5:00 PM each day. Admission to spectators on Friday is free. Saturday and Sunday tickets $10 for adults, two-day ticket is $15. Seniors 65+ and Juniors 13-16 are $5.00. Active-Duty Military and their families with ID are free, as well as kids under 12. Gates open at 9AM all three days. In addition to all the racing action on Saturday there will be a celebration known as OctoberFAST with a Bavarian style menu of food and beverages. If that is not enough then check out the vendor booths with their seasonal items for the whole family. This looks to be a huge three-day racing event as the 2025 Racing Season draws to a close. Once again, all the sanctions compete together which is going to be a lot of racing excitement for everyone. Tickets are available at the gate. For more information check out www.pacificraceways.comac. Thanks go out to all the racing fans that have made the 2025 Racing Season one to remember. Hope to see you there.