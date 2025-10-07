Temptation is very real as we struggle to make the right choices on a daily basis. The Bible tells us that temptation is common to man, but also tells us that we have a choice, and when we give in to temptation, we have no one to blame but ourselves. In all too many cases, instead of taking responsibility for our actions, we blame it on someone else, even God. It is always easier in our minds to blame our faults on something or someone else, but in reality, justifying what we do and passing the blame never solves problems. It will never take care of the real issues in our lives that need to be dealt with. We must look at it as sin, take responsibility, and deal with it. Today, many times we treat the symptoms and never deal with the problem. We never find real help because we are not willing to take real responsibility.

This problem is nothing new, when man sinned in the garden of Eden, he blamed it on someone else. God said to Adam, “Have you eaten from the tree of which I commanded you not to eat?”And Adam said, “The woman whom You gave to be with me, she gave me from the tree, and I ate.” – Genesis 3:11-13.

Adam should have said “yes, I did it”, but he put the blame somewhere else. Where did he put it? Was it on Eve? He implicates her, but in reality, he blames God. He said, it was “the women You gave me.”It was as if he was saying, “You could have picked any woman You wanted, why did You pick her?” “Why did you make a woman who would do such a thing?”

We see that Eve was no better than Adam. The Bible says, “Then the LORD God said to the woman, “What is this you have done?””Like Adam, she passed the buck saying,”The serpent deceived me, and I ate.” I am a victim just like my husband. I was in the wonderful garden and suddenly this serpent showed up. I didn’t make that serpent, or make him talk. It’s not my fault!

We are all tempted and we all sin, but blaming someone else never solves real issues, but only compounds them. Don’t be so proud that you’re willing to lose all that is so good because you couldn’t say the words “I’m sorry, I was wrong” and “will you forgive me?” If you can’t, you will be the one who really loses in the end. Things like family, friends, and even your own soul. You see, ultimately, it is God’s forgiveness you really need.

