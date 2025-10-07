On 09/13/2025, Officers were dispatched to the 32500 block of 3rd Ave reference to a vehicle theft. The complainant advised that the vehicle she was driving was stolen from the above listed location sometime between 0100 and 0150 hours. The vehicle was entered into the WCIC/NCIC system as stolen. On 09/13/2025 the stolen vehicle was located by the King County Sheriff’s Office and it was removed from the WACIC/NCIC system.

**********

On 09/13/2025, officers were dispatched to a parking complaint at the 32000 block of Morgan Dr. Officers contacted the reporting party and observed a vehicle parked on their property and they requested the vehicle park elsewhere. Officers informed the property owner the issue was civil in nature and would not constitute to any law enforcement involvement. Officers advised the owner of the vehicle that the property owner wanted the car to be removed from their property and they agreed to move it.

**********

On 09/13/2025 Officers were dispatched to a noise compliant in the 32500 block of Baker ST. Officers advised the subjects involved of the Black Diamond Municipal Code concerning noise and they agreed to turn down the music. Officers also contacted the person responsible for renting the facility and advised them that criminal charges could result from continued violation of the Municipal Code.

**********

On 09/13/2025, Officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint in the 31100 block of 3rd AVE. Officers conducted an area check and were unable to locate the vehicle.

**********

On 09/14/2025, Officers were dispatched to the 32700 block of Ten Trails PKWY for a hit and run. This case is currently under investigation.

**********

On 09/14/2025 Officers were dispatched to a park in the 25300 block of Park St. in regard to a report of a person seen walking in the area smoking marijuana. Officers conducted an area check and were unable to locate anyone matching the description given.

**********

On 09/14/2025 Officers were dispatched to the 25200 block of Baker St. in regard to a report of juveniles who were riding four wheelers with a parent in the area. Officers conducted an area check and were unable to locate anyone matching the description provided.