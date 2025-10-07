Saturday, October 18, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, October 19, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Gracie Hansen Community Center, hosted by Rock Creek Sports 27132 SE Ravensdale Way, Ravensdale WA 98051.

COME AND HAVE LOTS OF FUN LEARNING ABOUT TRAINS!! *See various scale exhibits presented by model clubs from the Puget Sound area,*Kids can enjoy the play area, creating unique layouts with blocks and legos. *Enjoy an exhibit from the award-winning Black Diamond Historical Museum depicting the mining and logging history of our local area. *There will be periodic drawings for door prizes as well as a Silent Auction.

Suggested Donation: Adults $5, Children ages 3-11 $2. Cash Only. Sponsored by the Greater Maple Valley Unincorporated Area Council (GMVUAC).

Please visit our website at www.gmvuac.org.