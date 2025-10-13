Voting in a democracy is how we citizens make our voices heard and choose our leaders. Tahoma School District’s 5 school board positions are up for election this fall – your vote determines TSD’s school board leadership. Four incumbents are uncontested: Jennifer McMaster, Susan Balthaser, Ric Lewis, and Nina Rose (Kristi Krumperman withdrew her candidacy in May after Rose was selected by the Board from a field of five candidates to fill a vacant seat, although her name appears on your ballot.)

Two people are running for TSD Director from District 5: Elizabeth (Liz) Karkoski-Gardner, a cardiovascular intensive care nurse practitioner, and Zach Butala, an airline pilot and Navy Reserve Commanding Officer. Both are highly educated, are married with children in TSD, are working professional jobs, have leadership experience, have extensive volunteer backgrounds in TSD, and are passionate about kids, education, and TSD.

What do our candidates say are the top issues facing TSD today? Both candidates cite to communication, transparency, responsible budgeting, safety for students, staff and teachers, and providing emotional and social support for students as well as academic support. Both candidates support the goals set by the superintendent and board of directors and TSD’s new 5-year Strategic Plan, acknowledging that TSD needs to keep doing better and strive for more success. Both candidates respect their opponent. So, I read their websites and asked the candidates why voters should choose one over the other.

Karkoski-Gardner says she has invested. “I’m incredibly passionate about the well-being of all the students,” says she. “I’ve set myself up being on the [Tahoma Elementary School] PTO board for 4 years to naturally transition to a school board director position. I know a lot about the district already and I would add a lot onto the school board. I’m very open minded. It’s a polarizing time. We need to listen to all perspectives and ideas to make best decisions possible.” She says she practices “open communication, attentive listening, collaboration and accountability” and promotes “stability, fiscal responsibility, academics and social wellbeing”. She is endorsed by King County & 5th District Democrats, 3.14 Action, and the National Women’s Political Caucus of Washington.

Butala, endorsed by the teachers of the Tahoma Education Association, promotes unity – the entire community coming together with “a common humanity” “creating a path for everyone to come together, regardless of past or current pain, harm, or disagreement” to bring down barriers to education and help students achieve academic and personal success at TSD – respect, and a deep commitment to our children’s future. He has “led teams through complex challenges by listening, building trust, and working together” as a Navy Reserve Commanding Officer. “That is the steady, collaborative, service-oriented approach I will bring to the board. I want to unite our community around our shared commitment to students and teachers, no matter our differences.” He, too, prepared himself to serve as a school board director by volunteering in TSD schools for 8+ years: he is Cedar River Elementary School’s Volunteer-of-the-Year for the past 2 years, is on his third year as Summit Trails Middle School’s Family Support Partner, chair of CRES’ Book Fair for 4+ years, youth sports coach, school speaker, Watch D.O.G.S. leader/volunteer, and more. His website cites to leadership awards he has earned throughout his adult years and his positive impact on others. He declined to seek political party endorsements because he wants to bring people together, not separate them by their political perspectives, and because the position of school board director is non-partisan.

To inform yourself further before voting, consult your voter’s pamphlet and go to https://www.butalafortahoma.com/ and https://journeytodistrict5.com/elizabeth-karkoski-gardner

Jennifer C. Rydberg is a retired attorney, grandmother, and mother of two sons who attended Tahoma schools. She served a term on the Tahoma School District Board of Directors 1991-1995 including 1 year as its President. Active in Scouting America, her husband was a local scoutmaster for 25 years; both received Silver Beaver Awards.