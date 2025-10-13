Last weekend at the Premiere Racing Facility of the Northwest the 5th Annual Pacific Raceways Invitational was held. Cars and drivers from the various racing sanctions competed together on the 10 Turn, 2.25-mile road course. The teams came from SOVREN, SCCA, IRDC, Lucky Dog Racing League and others. There was action on the track, in the pits, and the upper paddock area was the place to enjoy the car show. All and all a great three-day event. Next at Pacific Raceways will be the 7th Annual “Trunk or Treat” for all the kids on Sunday October 26th, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. There will be costume contests, On-track events, car show, food trucks, local vendors, awards, and can’t forget all the candy for the kids from all those decorated trunks that will be waiting. For more information contact the Pacific Raceways office at (253) 639-5927, or www.pacificraceways.com