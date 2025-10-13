The weather last fall was inclement for the first Fall Swap Meet that was held so the staff decided to move it up into October this year. These Swap Meets are usually for the motorsports enthusiasts’, but with the holidays fast approaching all vendors are encouraged to participate. With that being the case Saturday October 18th from 9:00 AM to 4 PM has been set aside for this year’s one-day event. The booths will be set up in the Pro pit/Paddock areas. Entry fee of $10 gets you into all the deals as a buyer. If you would like a booth as a Seller then the cost is $60. If you’re into Drag Racing, Muscle Cars, Collector Cars, Sports Cars, Hot Rods, Imports or Motorcycles then you’ll not want to miss out on this. If you’re in need of something for your vehicle or maybe something special for under the tree then join us on Saturday October 18th at Pacific Raceways, you’ll probably find it there. If you are interested in making sure you have a booth, then give Diana a call (M, W, F) at (253) 639-5927, or you can Email her at DianaH@pacificraceways.com. Don’t miss out on all the deals this weekend.

