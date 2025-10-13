Saturday, October 18, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 19, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Gracie Hansen Community Center

27132 SE Ravensdale Way, Ravensdale WA 98051

THERE IS MUCH TO LEARN, SEE AND DO:

*See various scale exhibits presented by model clubs from the Puget Sound area.

*Kids can enjoy the play area, creating unique layouts with blocks and legos.

*Enjoy an exhibit from the award-winning Black Diamond Historical Museum depicting the mining and logging history of our local area.

*There will be periodic drawings for door prizes as well as a Silent Auction.

*Plus…free parking

SUGGESTED DONATION: Adults $5, Children ages 3-11 $2. Cash Only. We are unable to process debit or credit cards.

ONSITE FOOD TRUCKS:

Saturday, October 18th – Alaska ’N Dumplins and on Sunday, October 19th – Pizza Maniacs PNW

This event is sponsored by the Greater Maple Valley Unincorporated Area Council (GMVUAC) and hosted by Rock Creek Sports. Please visit our website at www.gmvuac.org/train-show.