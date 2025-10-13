Combining their interest in Halloween folderol, Saint George Episcopal Church and Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church are co-hosting Trunk-or-Treat. Costumes, candies and children’s games are on tap, Sunday, Oct. 26 at 4:00 p.m. The ‘somewhat’ traditional event is being held at SVLC’s new location in Black Diamond, 25610 Lawson Street. Their oversized parking lot has easy access for automobile entrance and exits with plenty of safe space for trick-or-treaters seeking candy-filled decorated trunks. Children’s games organized by adults are also on tap