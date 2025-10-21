On 9/16/2025 at 1131 hours, an Officer was requested to meet at the Black Diamond Police Department to contact a subject and speak with them about their neighbors vines growing onto their property. The records clerk previously advised the subject that an Officer was not needed due this being a civil issue. The subject became upset stating that they had the right to speak with an Officer due to being a taxpayer. Officer’s arrived on scene and advised them the matter was a civil issue and gave them several options on how to move forward.

On 09/18/2025, an Officer was dispatched to the 29100 block of 232nd Ave SE reference to a theft. Victim advised that an unknown subject entered her home’s attached garage, entered her vehicle and stole her wallet containing multiple credit cards. One of the credit cards was found to have been used by the suspect at multiple locations in Puyallup for a total amount of money.

On 09/19/2025 Officers were dispatch to a Hit & Run on 25800 block on Lawson ST. This case is still under investigation.

On 09/21/2025, officers were dispatched to a physical assault in progress at the 32200 block of Morgan Dr. This incident is currently under investigation.

On 09/22/2025 Officers located a subject on 24100 block on 288th Ave SE with a warrant. Officers confirmed the warrant and booked the subject into SCORE Jail

On 9/22/2025 at 0714 hours, Officer’s investigated an attempted burglary that occurred over the weekend. Officer’s were advised a subject attempted to force entry in a secured construction trailer located near the 32400 block of Myrtle Avenue SE. The subject broke a window and caused heavy damage to a door on the trailer. At this time, there is no suspect information.

On 9/22/2025 at 0932 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department received information from an anonymous caller stating there was a suicidal subject near the 23900 block of Lily PL SE. Officer’s were able to contact said suicidal subject and determined they did not meet involuntary commitment criteria and the caller was their ex-fiance. Officer’s provided information on how to obtain a protection order and cleared the call.