This coming Sunday October 26th from 11 AM to 4:00PM Pacific Raceways will be hosting their annual Trunk or Treat. There will be costume contests for the kids and adults. Awards for Best Trunk, Costume, and Horsepower Heroes will be handed out. This year for all to enjoy will be a car show. Not enough? How about On-Track events including Lead Follows and Thrill Rides. With all this excitement there will be on hand Food Trucks and Local vendors with their wares.

This is a free event for everyone participating with decorated vehicles as well as all families to come out and take part in. If you are interested in being a part of the “show”, then give Pacific Raceways a call. Are you looking for a way to spend a few hours with the little race fans in your life? Have them get their costumes on and head out to the track for a lot of fun in and around the track as well as on. Oh, by the way kids, there will be plenty of candy for you from all the decorated car trunks that will be on display. Looking forward to seeing everyone there.