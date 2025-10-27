Last Saturday October 18th Pacific Raceways held its 2nd Annual Fall Swap Meet at the track. Neither the cooling temperatures or the on and off rain showers deterred those looking for a deal. There was everything from old and new parts and accessories as well as memorabilia from the golden days of motorsports. This event also included some craft vendors on hand. With 80+ vendors and hundreds of bargain hunting fans all adding to the success of this great event once again. If you missed this Swap Meet, not to worry as plans for the new year’s event are in the planning stages. For more information on this, and the upcoming event in December, then check www.pacificraceways.com for all the details.