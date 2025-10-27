Have you ever started something that you never finished? I think we all have. History is replete with works that were left unfinished. One of the greatest may be the famous Leonardo Da Vinci. Leonardo was one of the most extraordinary artists that ever lived. He was extraordinary not simply because he was a painter of great works such as the “Last Supper” or the “Mona Lisa” but because he was also a sculptor, architect, engineer, scientist, and mathematician.

However, as famous as Leonardo is for his accomplishments and abilities, he is also famous for something else, not finishing what he started. His first commission, which was to paint an altarpiece for the chapel of the Palazzo Vecchio, the Florentine town hall, was never executed. His first large paintings, “The Adoration of the Magi,” as well as the commissioned painting “Saint Jerome,” were also left unfinished.

We certainly have no room to be critics of Leonardo. His accomplishments certainly outweigh his failures. However, when we think of the importance of finishing things, there is one work in history that we must be thankful that was not left undone. It is the work of Salvation.

Jesus, in the last remaining minutes on the cross, before he gave up His spirit, said, “It is finished!” What was it that Jesus finished? Jesus answered this question the night before in His high priestly prayer. Jesus prayed to the Father, saying, “I glorified You on the earth, having accomplished the work which You have given Me to do” -John 17:4. What was the work that He accomplished? Jesus accomplished the work of redemption. He took upon Himself the consequence of our sins so that we could stand forgiven before the Father. The Apostle Peter affirmed this writing, “He Himself bore our sins in His body on the cross, so that we might die to sin and live to righteousness; for by His wounds you were healed.” 1 Peter 2:24.

Jesus left nothing unfinished. He paid it all. Does this mean all are forgiven and saved? No, Jesus said we must repent of our sins and believe. Believe that He came, died, and rose again for the payment and forgiveness of our sins. The Bible says, “If you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.” – Romans 10:9. Have you?

