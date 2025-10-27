On 9/22/2025 at 1050 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department received a call from the City of Black Diamond Public Works advising that their fence to the property was cut and there was theft from a city vehicle over the weekend. Officer’s arrived on scene and took the report. This investigation is ongoing.

On 09/22/2025, officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up at the 25300 block of Baker St. Officers conducted an area check and contacted a maintenance worker at the location who accidentally dialed emergency services. Officers cleared the scene

On 09/22/2025, officers were dispatched to an obvious death at the 30200 block of 224th Ave SE. Officers investigated the incident and determined the cause of death was due to natural causes. Officers contacted the victim’s relatives, provided them a chaplain, and assisted them in making funeral arrangements.

On 9/25/2025, an officer received a FLOCK camera activation for a missing person. The officer located the person and contacted them. The person was found to be in good health and had simply not checked in with family. The missing person record was cleared.

On 09/25/2025, Officers were dispatched to a verbal domestic at the 3100 block of 3rd Ave. Upon arrival, an investigation was conducted and it was determined no crime occurred.

On 09/25/2025, an Officer was dispatched to the 22800 block of SE FIR St reference to a welfare check,. Complainant advised that their adult autistic son was acting out aggressively toward his mother by biting her. The Officer responded and it was determined that due to the son having severe autism that there was no criminal intent. Upon the Officer contacting the son he was calm and no longer a threat to his parents or himself and thus an involuntary commitment was not conducted.

On 09-26-25, at approximately 12:39 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding a civil issue at a residence in the 24200 block of Buena Vista DR. Officers were advised that a subjected called 911 to report that an unknown subject was using a backhoe to dig on his property. Officers arrived and contacted both subjects. The owner of the backhoe was digging on his own property and there was a dispute about where the property line was. The subject with the backhoe advised he would stop digging until he had a surveyor locate the property lines. Officers cleared the scene.

On 09/26/2025 Officers were dispatched to a report of a runaway juvenile in the 32500 block of Union DR. Officers conducted an area check, and were advised by the parent that the juvenile had been located and that no further assistance was required.

On 09/27/2025 Officers contacted a suspicious vehicle on the 32700 block of 2nd AVE. The subsequent investigation lead to the drivers arrest for physical control.

On 09/27/2025, officers were dispatched to an admin detail at the 25500 block of Lawson St. Auburn officers requested confirmation and clarification on a protection order out of Black Diamond. Officers clarified and confirmed the order.

On 09/27/2025, officers observed a traffic offense that occurred at the 29000 block of 216th Ave SE. Officers contacted the driver who admitted to driving with a suspended license and without a required ignition interlock in their vehicle. Officers arrested the driver for the offense. They were booked into Enumclaw Jail without incident.

On 09/28/2025 Officers were dispatch to a Theft in Progress at the 32300 hundred block on Myrtle Ave SE. Officer arrived on stop the suspect’s vehicle and detained both the driver and passenger. The infestation led by Officers, led to the arrest of the passenger, he was booked into Score Jail.

On 09/28/2025, officers on viewed 2 juveniles riding motorized e-bikes and doing wheelies on the public roadway at the 29300 block of 216th Ave SE. Officers initiated a traffic stop and contacted the juveniles. Officers called the juveniles parents to the scene and provided the juveniles a warning for the traffic offense.*