Thomas Vanselow passed away unexpectedly at his home on September 22, 2025.

Tom grew up and went to school in Renton, WA. later joining the U.S. Navy. After the navy, Tom went to Bellingham, WA., and bought a home. Soon thereafter , Tom went to Alaska to work on the Alaska Pipeline. Later, Tom rode his motorcycle from Anchorage,Ak. to Phoenix, Az.

Eventually, Tom moved to Saratoga, Wyoming, where he bought a home and designed his own barbershop and smoke shop.

Tom returned to Washington and settled in his Airstream Trailer on Lake Sawyer, Black Diamond, WA. with his beloved dog Annie.

Tom was adventurous, an avid reader, loved to prospect, had a great sense of design and was in the midst of a patent of an invention called “Book Buddy”.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents Duane and Connie Vanselow and survived by his children Trina Vanselow, Gary Jackson (Sarah), siblings, Karel Winter, Sharon Pelfrey, Pat Allen(Gary), David Vanselow(Kristi) and several nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

A memorial will be held in May.