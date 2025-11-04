Sunday afternoon October 26th Pacific Raceways held its Annual Trunk or Treat. The weather was wet and a bit chilly, but that did not stop the kids from bringing their parents out to the track to walk through the pit area and see what goodies awaited them. At the event this year were firemen, dinosaurs, dragons, pirates and of course princesses. There were even families in matching costumes. Passing out candy to the kids were the likes of a Storm Tropper, pirates, a witch and many others. It was great to see all the kids and their parents walking around in their different costumes enjoying all that was there to see and experience. Even with the inclement weather this year’s event was a big success. Next on the schedule is the 2nd Annual Bad Santa Cruise -In being held December 7th. This too should be a big event to collect toys for those children that might not have a Merry Christmas. You don’t want to miss this year’s celebration. For more information you can always check out www.pacificraceways.com.