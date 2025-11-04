“The only survivor of a shipwreck washed up on a small uninhabited island. He cried out to God to save him, and every day, he scanned the horizon for help, but none seemed forthcoming.

Exhausted, he eventually managed to build a rough hut and put his few possessions in it. But then, one day, after hunting for food, he arrived home to find his little hut in flames, the smoke rolling up to the sky. The worst had happened; he was stung with grief.

Early the next day, though, a ship drew near the island and rescued him. “How did you know I was here?” he asked the crew. They replied, “﻿We saw your smoke signal.”– Yates

A person does not always know how God is going to work in their life. That unexpected detour, unplanned mishap, or miscalculated decision is all part of God’s plan. The Bible says, “that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.” – Romans 8:28. Whatever the circumstances, we can be assured that though at first, it may look difficult, it will turn out for our good and God’s glory. So next time something happens unexpectedly, and you feel like falling apart, remember that God is working. It may not look like it in your eyes, but He is working all the same. Wouldn’t it be better to just trust Him?

