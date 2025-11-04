On 09/29/2025, officers were on patrol at the 32700 block of Willow Ave SE and observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. Officers initiated a traffic stop and contacted the driver who was confirmed to have a suspended driving status. Officers issued the driver a criminal citation and a warning for the traffic violation.

On 09/29/2025, officers were notified by administrative assistants of a citizen request to speak to an officer at the Black Diamond Police Station. Officers contacted the reporting party who advised officers of a suspicious e-mail they received. Officers took an informational report on the suspicious circumstances.

On 10/3/2025 at 1204 hours, an Officer was dispatched to a threats report by phone that occurred near the 32100 block of 3rd Avenue. Through investigation, Officer’s determined no crime had occurred at this time and cleared the call.

On 10/03/2025, officers were notified by BDPD administrative assistants of an APS referral. Officers contacted the victim and discovered the referral was regarding a prior case. Officers conducted an interview and forwarded the case to prosecutors for review.

On 10/04/2025, Officers contacted a suspicious vehicle at the Lake Sawyer Boat Launch. Officers identified the occupants of the vehicle, neither occupants held a valid drivers license. The driver of the vehicle was able to contact family members to come pick up the vehicle.

On 10/4/2025 at 0732 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department was requested for an agency assist near the 29800 block of 222nd Avenue SE. It was reported there was a nearby residential fire, which resulted in fire hoses blocking the roadway. The King County Sheriff’s Office and Black Diamond Police conducted traffic control until fire personnel cleared.

On 10/04/2025, officers were dispatched to a report of loud music at a rental lodge at the 32500 block of 3rd Ave. Officers contacted the renters of the lodge and advised them of the complaint. They agreed to close doors and windows to reduce the volume of their music.

On 10/6/2025 at 0819 hours, Officer’s responded to a 911 hang up near the 33100 block of Glacier Avenue SE. Officer’s contacted the residents who stated the call was an accident due to an improperly working cell phone. No Police assistance was needed and Officer’s cleared the call.

On 10/07/2025, an Officer conducted a traffic stop at the 22500 block of SE 296th St. The driver had a license that was suspended in the 3rd degree and had an active warrant out of Enumclaw, WA for DWLS 3rd Degree. The driver was issued a criminal citation for DWLS 3rd Degree and was booked into Enumclaw Jail on their warrant.

On 10-08-25, at approximately 14:00 hours, Officers received a telephone call from the finance department for the City of Black Diamond, who wanted to report an attempted fraud. Officers contacted the finance department and was informed that a subject manufactured a fraudulent City of Black Diamond bank check and it was made out to Amazon Busines in the amount of $1,051.83. Columbia bank did not recognize the check as a legitimate bank check and contacted the City of Black Diamond Finance Department. The bank was instructed not to accept the bank check.

On 10/09/2025, officers were notified by BDPD administrative assistants of a citizen who requested to speak to an officer regarding an ongoing issue with their neighbors. Officers contacted the citizen and discovered the issue was civil in nature between the citizen and their HOA regarding the HOA landscapers causing damage to their rear lawn. Officers provided the citizen a link to upload their videos of the damage to the case and provided them a case number for this informational report.

On 10/09/2025, officers responded to the 32700 block of SE Cottonwood ST for a FLOCK hit of a stolen vehicle entering the city as well as the King County Sheriff’s Office tracking the vehicle and requesting assistance. Three subjects ran from the vehicle. One subject was detained by KCSO. Black Diamond Officers assisted KCSO with their search.

On 10/10/2025, Officer responded to a verbal domestic in progress at the 22800 block of SE Fir St. Complainant advised that she and her husband were involved in a verbal disturbance and that she was waiting outside her residence in her vehicle. Upon arrival, an investigation was conducted and it was determined that there was no violence or threats of violence.

On 10/10/2025, Officers contacted a suspicious subject at the 30100 block of 224th Ave SE. The subject was seen walking north on 224th Ave SE wearing a backpack. After passing the subject in patrol vehicles and then returning to the approximate location of the subject approximately 5 minutes later he was no longer wearing the backpack. The Officers contacted the subject and then located the backpack south of the subject at 30300 block of 224th Ave SE. The subject advised the backpack was not his. Upon looking inside the backpack items were located to include 2 loaded handguns.

On 10/10/2025, officers were dispatched to a non injury non blocking collision at the 32800 block of Willow Ave SE. Officers contacted the involved parties and investigated the incident. Officers provided both parties with an information exchange and issued the at fault driver with an infraction for a traffic offense. Officers completed a SECTOR collision report.

On 10/10/2025, Officers were dispatch to the 32600 block on Hemlock Ave for a traffic complaint of a vehicle speeding and doing donuts in the roadway. Officer arrived on scene and conducted an area check but were unable to locate the vehicle.

On 10/11/2025, officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint at the 32700 block of 3rd Ave regarding a black Ford F150 that was reported to have been driving erratically. Officers conducted an area check with negative results.

On 10/11/2025 at 1448 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department responded to a welfare check near the 23800 block of Fairfax St. The reporting party requested a check on their one year old child due to not hearing back from their boyfriend. Officer’s made contact with the boyfriend and child and were advised they were sleeping and no Police assistance was needed. The child appeared in good health and well cared for.

On 10/12/2025 Officers assisted Enumclaw PD on the 600 block on Harmony LN for a domestic violence. Officers assisted while Enumclaw PD investigated. **********

On 10/12/2025 at 1051 hours, Officer’s responded to a noise complaint near the 32900 block of Ten Trails Pkwy SE. It was reported that a vehicle was revving their engine loudly and had a history of speeding. Upon arrival, Officer’s located the vehicle, which was unoccupied and cold to the touch. Officer’s cleared the scene.

On 10/13/2025 at 1101 hours, Officer’s responded to the 32700 block of Stuart Avenue SE for a verbal domestic incident. It was reported a father and son were in an argument and the son left the scene prior to Police arrival. Officer’s interviewed the family and determined that no crime occurred.