The biblical “Golden Rule” states that you should treat others the way you want to be treated. One church and one community center fulfilled the Golden Rule this past week.

Black Diamond Community Center recently put out a request for baby diapers. It is the only local agency that stocks diapers for Food Bank clients. Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church responded en masse to their request. On Sunday, Nov. 2, the congregation donated 217 diapers, enough to be delivered to both Black Diamond Community Center and Vine Maple Place, an agency that houses single parents with children.

In addition to diapers, church donations last Sunday included diaper wipes, 28 boxes of cereal, peanut butter, Goldfish crackers, hot apple cider, and syrup. Upon delivery, Vine Maple said they were in dire need of toilet tissue, and that they currently had no tissue on their shelves. Again, the church stepped up, a member headed to Costco and returned with $40 worth of toilet issue.

The Care Closet at Vine Maple has an ongoing list of hygiene items. The list includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and floss, laundry and dishwashing detergents, paper towels, bar soap and liquid hand soap, body lotion, shaving cream and razors, feminine hygiene products, toilet tissue, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, and unscented tall kitchen trash bags. Vine Maple Place is located at 21730 Dorre Don Way SE in Maple Valley.