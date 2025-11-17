Join us for the 7th Annual Maple Valley Turkey Trot 5K presented by Cayce Grove Law Offices benefiting the Maple Valley Food Bank! Register by end of day November 1 to guarantee your race day t-shirt. Sign ups after November 1 do not guarantee a shirt.

Maple Valley Turkey Trot: Thanksgiving Day 5K Price is $40 Begins at 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 27, 2025

Registration ends November 24, 2025 at 4:00 p.m.

22500 SE 248th St., Maple ValleyThe Maple Valley Turkey Trot is a FUN walk or trot Thanksgiving morning through Lake Wilderness Park organized with the intention of coming together as a community during the Thanksgiving holiday to help those in need.

Children in strollers are not required to register (but will not receive shirts). All proceeds raised will go to fund Maple Valley Food Bank Programs as we enter into our organization’s busiest season. All ages are welcome! We encourage Thanksgiving costumes & accessories!