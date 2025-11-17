There is a story told of a farmer in a Midwestern state who had a strong disdain for “religious” things. As he plowed his field on Sunday morning, he would shake his fist at the church people who passed by on their way to worship. October came, and the farmer had his finest crop ever, the best in the country. When the harvest was complete, he placed an advertisement in the local paper that belittled the Christians for their faith in God. Near the end of his diatribe, he wrote, “Faith in God must not mean much if someone like me can prosper.”

The response from the Christians in the community was quiet and polite. In the next edition of the town paper, a small ad appeared. It read simply, “God doesn’t always settle His accounts in October.”

Praise God that He doesn’t settle His accounts quickly but is patient with us and ready to forgive those who call out to Him. The Bible says, “The Lord is not slow in keeping his promise, as some understand slowness. He is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance” – 2 Peter 3:9.

Unfortunately, there are many like this farmer who live in total disregard for God. To these, the Bible says, “Nothing in all creation is hidden from God’s sight. Everything is uncovered and laid bare before the eyes of him to whom we must give account.” – Hebrews 4:13. It further says, “And inasmuch as it is appointed for men to die once and after this comes judgment,” – Hebrews 9:27.

So then, if there is anything we can be sure of, it is that God will settle accounts. If you haven’t, maybe it’s time you settle things right now. The Bible tells us, “The wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” – Romans 6:23; 10:9,10.

