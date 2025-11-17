On 10/20/2025 Officers were dispatched to a request by phone contact for Suspicious Activity on the 33200 block on 3rd ave. Officers spoke to the reporting party and found it to be a civil problem. Officers advised them on steps to resolve it.

**********

On 10/20/25 Officers responded to a parking complaint on the 32600 block on Ten Trails PKWY SE. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and still currently investigating.

**********

On 10/21/2025, an officer received a photo report for damage that occurred to a vehicle in the 22800 block of SE Fir St. There were no witnesses, video footage, or evidence from the incident. The case is inactive.

**********

On 10/21/2025 Officers responded to the 32800 block of SE Cottonwood St. reference to a verbal domestic violence. Upon arrival an investigation was conducted and it was determined that no crime occurred.

**********

On 10/22/2025, officers were dispatched to an outside agency assist at the 31100 block of 3rd Ave. Officers were requested to make contact with the registered owner of a vehicle to confirm if they knew of its location. Officers contacted the registered owner and provided the outside agency with their findings.

**********

On 10/22/2025 at approximately 19:19 hours, officers were dispatched to a complaint of loud music at the 23500 block Bakers St. Dispatch advised that the caller reported individuals skate boarding at an elementary school while playing loud music. Officers contacted the skate boarders, advised them of the complaint and they agreed to leave.

**********

On 10/22/2025, Officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint at the 25800 block of Lawson St. Complaint advised that there were persons in the area driving four wheelers on the roadway. Upon arrival the area was checked and the subjects were not located.

**********

On 10/23/2025, officers were notified by BDPD admin of a citizen who requested officer contact via the non emergency line. Officers contacted the citizen who reported property that had been lost in the mail. Officers took a lost property report.

**********

On 10/23/2025, an officer received a call from the King County Mobile Crisis Team regarding disclosures made to them during a visit in the 32800 block of SE Cottonwood ST. The investigation into the disclosures is ongoing.

**********

On 10/24/2025 at 0758 hours, Officer’s responded to a commercial burglary report near the 31100 block of 3rd Avenue. The reporting party stated unwanted subjects unlawfully entered the impound yard to the business after cutting the lock to the gate sometime during the night prior. Officer’s interviewed the reporting party and cleared the call soon after.

**********

On 10/24/2025 at 0908 hours, Officer’s responded to a welfare check at the intersection of Granite Ct. and Stuart Ave SE. It was reported a female was wandering, appeared lost, and did not know where she lived. After interviewing the female and conducting a search through a law enforcement database, Officer’s were able to locate the females residence and transported her home without issue.

**********

On 10/24/2025, officers were notified by BDPD administrative assistants