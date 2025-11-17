The Maple Valley Food Bank and Emergency Services’ holiday food and toy drive is underway and the City is a community drop off site — both at City Hall and Lake Wilderness Lodge. Collection boxes are near the front desks at both locations. Drop off is open now through Wednesday, December 3 during business hours.
Holiday Food and Toy Drive In Now Underway
The Maple Valley Food Bank and Emergency Services’ holiday food and toy drive is underway and the City is a community drop off site — both at City Hall and Lake Wilderness Lodge. Collection boxes are near the front desks at both locations. Drop off is open now through Wednesday, December 3 during business hours.