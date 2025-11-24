On 10/27/2025 at 0905 hours, Officer’s responded to a welfare check near the 24700 block of Morgan St. The reporting party was concerned for their elderly mother after not hearing back from her in a few days. Officer’s were able to contact the mother and were advised the lack of contact was due to a recent power outage. Officer’s were advised Police services were not needed and contacted the reporting party with the results.

**********

On 10/27/2025 at 1124 hours, Officer’s responded to a road hazard that occurred near the 24800 block of Morgan St. It was reported that there were low hanging power lines over the roadway and vehicles were hitting the line as they passed by. Officer’s provided traffic control assistance while fire personnel contacted the company who owned the line and public works later shut down the roadway until the line could be fixed.

**********

On 10/27/2025 Officer were dispatch to an Non-injury Accident in the 31700 block on 3rd Ave. Both driver exchanged information and were able to leave scene with no injuries and minor damage to there vehicles.

**********

On 10-28-25, at approximately 06:14 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding a suspicious vehicle behind the “K” building at the Village at Ten Trails apartment complex. Officers were advised that a neighbor called 911 to report that a blue Subaru was driving around the complex and appeared to be suspicious. Officers arrived at the complex and were unable to locate the vehicle.

**********

On 10-28-25, at approximately 09:12 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding a stolen vehicle report. Officers were informed that the owner of a 2016 RAM 2500 wanted to report the vehicle stolen. Officers arrived at the residence in the 32900 block of Ash AVE SE and took a stolen vehicle report.