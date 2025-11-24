Hometown Christmas in Black Diamond is an annual celebration, free for children. The celebration committee is requesting volunteers to decorate outdoor trees. Volunteers should arrive at the Museum on the Saturday after Thanksgiving (Nov.29) by 10:00 a.m.

Volunteers put up Christmas lights and decorate the fence between the antique store and The Smoke House with lights and wreaths. This year’s project includes new lights for the tall 20’ tree in Gomer Evans Jr. Park.

It is very important that volunteers contact Laurie Evans, Hometown Christmas Chair (253-334-4681), if they’d like to participate. Also, Laurie must know by December 4th whether you are volunteering on the day of Hometown Christmas (Dec.13). Dan and Gina, who own The Smokehouse and More, provide lunch for volunteers that day. If a name is not on the volunteer list submitted by Laurie, they will not receive a free lunch.

Hometown Christmas is celebrated along Railroad Avenue, Saturday, Dec. 13 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.