The Sunday of December 7th Pacific Raceways will be hosting the 2nd Annual Bad Santa Cruise-In. This is a fund raiser for the children and families that might not have a Christmas this year. It is a contest between 4 different groups to see who can raise the most donations or bring in the most toys. The groups consist of Pacific Raceways, Cruiz N Cole, Binford Field of Dreams, and Cruise Puyallup. Pacific Raceways will be raising their funds and toys for Akin formerly Childhaven and Children’s Home Society to help ensure their families and children have a Merry Christmas.

Akin has two facilities in Auburn and Kent. If you would care to donate to help out the Pacific Raceways gang then scan the QR code to make a donation, and thank you. If you need any more information then check out www.pacificraceways.com.