Do you recognize these Ravensdale houses along the top of this hill?

Eleven of the 12 houses shown on the top of the hill along Ravensdale Way in this ca. 1910 photo are still in use today, very little changed from their original exterior appearance.

These houses are now 125 years old – constructed in 1900 to house miner families of what would become the Ravensdale mines.

Come join us for a community meeting to discuss recognizing these 11 historic Ravensdale houses with an honorary designation as a Community Landmark District. This type of designation poses no obligations or regulatory constraints on the homeowners – it is solely a recognition by our community of the important role these historic company houses played in our early history.

The community meeting will be held in the meeting room at the rear of the Ravensdale Park Maintenance Building (between Baseball Field #3 and Soccer Field #4) in Ravensdale Park on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 6:00 PM.

UW Libraries Special Collections #WAS0861.