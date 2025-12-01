Here’s your chance to not only help the team at Pacific Raceways but also give to the families and children to ensure they have a Merry Christmas. How can I help out, you ask? In the 2nd Annual Bad Santa Cruise-In and Battle of the Elves. The event is Sunday December 7, 2025 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Place to Race, Pacific Raceways. The entry fee is a new unwrapped toy or a $10 donation. There are four groups of elves that are competing to see which ones can raise the most toys and donations this season. They are Pacific Raceways donating to Akin (formerly Childhaven and Children’s Home Society), Binford’s Field of Dreams will be helping out Santa’s Castle for Active Military families experiencing financial hardships. Cruise Enumclaw will be collecting for Plateau Network Holiday for families in need in Enumclaw, and Cruise Puyallup assisting the Summit Secret Elves in Pierce County. This year’s event aims to be a whole lot of fun for everybody. High Performance Photography Services will be on hand so you can get your photo taken with Santa. At 1:45 PM there will be a Parade Lap around the 2.25-mile road course to take part in. In addition, there of course will be food available and if you’re looking for something to put under the tree then perhaps one of the vendors on site might have just such a gift. Can’t make the event, but still want to help out the gang at Pacific Raceways they have drop off locations for such an occasion:

Pacific Raceways Office see Diana

Kelly’s Auto Repair 222 A St SE Suite B, Auburn, WA 98002

Auburn Muffler & Auto Repair 1301 Auburn Way S, Auburn WA 98002

A Street Automotive 225 A St SE Auburn, WA 98002

The Rebuilder 722 Central Ave S, Kent, WA 98032

Dr. Injector/Performance Prep 34703 16th Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003

This is a great way to get an early start on the holiday season and to help out those families and children in need so they too might have a Merry Christmas. If you need any more information about this event then check out www.pacificraceways.com., and thank you.