11-10-25 to 11-17-25

On 11/10/2025 at 1330 hours, Officer’s responded to a suspicious subject near the 30500 block of Selleck PL. It was reported a male subject was walking on people’s properties and identified himself as a PSE employee but PSE stated they had no record of the subject. Officer’s later located the male who stated he worked for Hydromax and PSE and was conducting gas meter checks. The male provided valid employee credentials and Officer’s cleared the call.

**********

On 11/10/2025 Officer were dispatched to a Verbal Domestic violence in the 32600 block on Stuart Ave SE. After investigations led by Officers there was no crime found. The reporting party requested for Officers to conduct a welfare check on the other party. After contacting the other party in the 32500 block on Baker ST, there was no crime found and no need for assistance from law enforcement.

**********

On 11/13/2025, officers were dispatched to a welfare check at the 31200 block of 3rd Ave. Dispatch advised that a female juvenile had no phone with them and wanted to go home. Officers contacted the juvenile provided them resources and contacted their father who arrived to pick them up.

**********

On 11/13/2025, an Officer was dispatched to a harassment at the 32900 block of SE Cottonwood St. Complainant advised that subjects on line attempted to extort him for money advising that if he did not pay them they would post compromising photographs of him on line.

**********

On 11/14/2025, Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint in the 22400 block of SE 297th ST regarding sounds of a loud vehicle. Officers made contact with the subject responsible for the noise. The subject acknowledged it was getting late, turned off the vehicle, and went inside of his residence. Officers cleared the scene.

**********

On 11-17-25, approximately 08:46 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding a welfare check. Officers were informed that a neighbor wanted a welfare check on her elderly neighbor at his residence in the 29700 block of 226th AVE SE. Officers arrived at the residence and found the subject asleep inside the residence. Officers cleared the scene a few minutes later.

**********

On 11-17-25, at approximately 14:00 hours, Officers were provided with a .357 Smith & Wesson Magnum handgun from a citizen that requested that it be destroyed. Officers took possession of the firearm and entered into evidence for destruction.