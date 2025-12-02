Theresa Joy Williams, 63, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, after living a beautifully fulfilled life shaped by love, faith, and gentle strength. Born on January 22, 1962, in Seattle, Washington, Theresa was the beloved first daughter of Lorelie and James Martin. She grew up in Maple Valley near Hobart and attended the Tahoma School District, where she built lifelong friendships and discovered passions that would follow her throughout her life. During her high school years, she enjoyed her time in the marching band, proudly playing the clarinet and embracing the joy of music and camaraderie.

As the eldest of three sisters, Theresa held a special place in her family. She shared a playful and loving bond with her younger sister Kathy, often dressing her up and posing for photographs as part of her early hobby in photography. Inspired by these creative moments, and by the example set by their mother—herself a nurse—Theresa found her calling in caregiving.

After graduating from Tahoma High School in 1980, Theresa pursued her nursing certification at Green River Community College. While studying, she worked at the Bon Marché Pup Tent in the Southcenter Mall, where she created fond memories serving food and laughing with her close-knit group of friends. Theresa completed her nursing program in 1984 and began a meaningful career dedicated to helping others.

One of her most significant roles was at Rainier School, where she provided compassionate care to individuals with disabilities—many without family who relied on the kindness and dedication of those around them. Theresa and Alfonza “Al” Williams were married in 1990, a day Theresa often described as the happiest of her life. Together they shared many travels, including memorable trips to Alaska to visit her sister Julie.

Theresa is survived by her devoted husband, Alfonza “Al” Williams; her loving parents, Lorelie and James Martin; her sisters, Julie (Richard Jensen) and Kathy (Jeremy Wahlen); and her sister-in-law, Alice Owens.

Theresa’s warm spirit, gentle heart, and unwavering kindness touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. Her memory will continue to live on in the hearts of her family, friends, and all those whose lives she brightened.