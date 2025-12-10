A Ten Trails Elementary School is officially on the way! The resolution approving the school mitigation agreement amendment has now passed — receiving unanimous approval from the Black Diamond City Council on 11/20 and the Enumclaw School Board on 11/24. This milestone represents a truly unique public-private partnership and an exciting step forward for families in Ten Trails and across Black Diamond.

Key elements of the agreement include:

• Oakpointe will pay $40 million to the Enumclaw School District to release their interest in 40 acres of land currently owned by Oakpointe but reserved for use by the school district via the original school mitigation agreement (land originally planned for a future high school).

• Oakpointe will provide an additional $25 million loan, to be repaid through school mitigation fees from the construction of future homes — protecting local taxpayers from financial risk.

• An additional $3 million will fund construction of two all-weather fields (one baseball, one soccer).

• The agreement allows flexibility for different school formats (K–8, 6–12, etc.).

Stay tuned for more information from the school district related to construction timeline and future opening