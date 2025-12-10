A little boy was eagerly looking forward to the birthday party of a friend who lived only a few blocks away. When the day finally arrived, a blizzard made the sidewalks and roads nearly impassable. The child’s father, sensing the danger, hesitated to let his son go. The youngster reacted tearfully. “﻿But Dad,﻿” he pleaded, “﻿all the other kids will be there. Their parents are letting them go.﻿” The father thought for a moment, then replied softly, “﻿All right, you may go.﻿” Surprised but overjoyed, the boy bundled up and plunged into the raging storm. The driving snow made visibility almost impossible, and it took him more than half an hour to trudge the short distance to the party. As he rang the doorbell, he turned briefly to look out into the storm. His eye caught the shadow of a retreating figure. It was his father. He had followed his son’s every step to make sure he arrived safely.

This is a beautiful picture of our heavenly Father. There are times in everyone’s lives when they feel alone. These are compounded when going through difficulties. Yet, those who have put their faith in Christ are never alone. We have the assurance that the Father never leaves His children. Hebrews 13:5 says, “He will never leave us or forsake us.”

Like the father who let his son go into the cold and chilling darkness yet never let him out of his sight, so our heavenly Father keeps us in His. He watches over us in the storm, strengthening our faith, and when He brings us through, he allows us to look back and see that His hand was on us all along. King David understood this as he wrote in the Psalms, “I waited patiently for the Lord; And He inclined to me and heard my cry. He brought me up out of the pit of destruction, out of the miry clay, And He set my feet upon a rock, making my footsteps firm.” (Psalm 40:1-2).

