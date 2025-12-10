On Monday, December 1, 2025, from 7 – 9:30 PM at the Maple Valley Fire Station at 22225 SE 231st St and via Zoom. Topics discussed were: (1) Tahoma School District 25-Year Planning; (2) Requested Changes to King County Code; and (3) Letters to New County Executive.

Tahoma School District 25-Year Planning

The Tahoma School District’s (TSD’s) Capital Facilities Committee (CFC) has been meeting since September 2024 and recently met to discuss long-term planning. Warren Iverson, the Area Council’s Schools Representative, provided an update. Warren serves on the TSD CFC, along with several other local organizations and community members from the five board director regions.

The CFC is looking at current and future facilities needs. The CFC plans to seek community input in March and April of 2026, then plans to bring a recommendation on a 25-yr Capital Facilities Plan to the TSD Board by June 2026.

The CFC has identified several priorities to address: (1) New construction to address overcrowding including adding nine additional classrooms to the existing High School; (2) vHigh priority repairs; (3) Tahoma Elementary School earthquake retrofit; (4) American Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance; and (5) Adding safety and security installations first recommended in 2019.

School enrollment growth forecasts range from a decline in enrollment or flat enrollment for the next 5 years, before an increase in enrollment or another possible forecast revision. It is difficult for both the CFC and TSD to determine which forecast is correct. They are aware of the costs involved to build and support schools and the potential tax burden on the Public.

The CFC’s current recommendations for the February 2026 Election are to not seek new local tax revenue for Capital Improvements Bonds for Construction, but rather simply direct replacements of the expiring Educational Programs & Operations Levy and the Technology Levy.

Requested Changes to King County Code

King County uses an annual Docket Item (D.I.) process that allows citizens, groups, etc, to propose changes to Code and/or Policy. The Area Council, as part of a Joint Team of King County Unincorporated Urban and Rural Area Organizations, is drafting three D.I. Requests:

1. Local Agricultural and Forest Product Processing; 2. Consider of Reclamation as part Mining 5-Yr Periodic Reviews; and 3. Battery Energy Storage Systems.

Such requests are due by the end of each year on December 31.

Letters to New County Executive

The Area Council, as part of a Joint Team of King County Unincorporated Urban and Rural Area Organizations, is drafting letters to the new King County Executive Girmay Zahilay. The subjects include: Maintaining the Rural Area and its Character and Retaining Key Executive Office Personnel. [NOTE: Both letters were submitted on December 2 (http://gmvuac.org/joint-team/).]

Next Area Council Meeting

The next Area Council monthly meeting will be held Monday, January 5, 2026, from 7 – 9:30 PM at the Maple Valley Fire Station at 22225 SE 231st St (across from the KC Sheriff’s Precinct).

Meetings are held on the first Monday of the month (except for Holidays, when they are held on the second Monday). All meeting announcements, agendas, and Zoom information are posted on the Area Council’s Website (www.gmvuac.org) and local NextDoor platforms. You can also find us on our FaceBook page (https://www.facebook.com/GMVUAC/). Each meeting begins with an open Public Comment period where anyone can voice concerns, comments, etc.

Area Council Membership

Your Area Council, founded in 1978, is one of the longest continuously active local councils. It serves as an all-volunteer, locally recognized advisory body to King County on behalf of all rural unincorporated arearesidents living in the Tahoma School District (TSD). The Area Council, in “working to keep the Rural Area rural,” collaborates regionally with other King County Rural Area organizations through both the Joint Rural Team and its Joint Transportation Initiative.

The twelve-seat Area Council has four open seats. If you wish to join, please send an e-mail to: GMVUAC (info@gmvuac.org) or attend (either in-person or virtually) a monthly meeting and express your interest. To be eligible to join the Area Council as a Member you need to live within the TSD.

Residents, even those not living within the TSD, are eligible to become Associate Members who can serve on any Area Council Committee: Environment, Growth Management, Transportation, Public Relations, or Train Show—please see the Area Council’s Website and use the drop-down menu under Committees. On our Home page recent Monthly Meeting Summary Articles can be in the 2025/2024 GMVUAC Monthly Meeting Articlesbox (or by using the drop