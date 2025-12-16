Sunday afternoon December 7th was the 2nd Annual Bad Santa Cruise-In held at Pacific Raceways. There were plenty of vendors on hand if you were looking for something special to put under the tree. There were cut out ornaments, items made from 3D printers, custom made bags for everyday use, among others. Of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand for photos, and getting your list to him. There was a float that had many lights and those things that remind us of the Christmas season. The reason for all the festivities was the collection of toys and donations by four local groups which included Pacific Raceways, Binford’s Field of Dreams along with Cruise Enumclaw and Cruise Puyallup all to help children and families so that they would have a Merry Christmas. It was a good time for all that came out. Here’s wishing all of you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.