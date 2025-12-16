In 1951, comedian Red Skelton and a party of friends flew to Europe, where Skelton was to appear at the London Palladium. As they were flying over the Swiss Alps, three of the airplane’s engines failed. The situation looked very grave, and the passengers began to pray. Skelton went into one of his best comic routines to distract them from the emergency as the plane lost height, coming closer and closer to the ominous-looking mountains. At the last moment, the pilot spied a large field among the slopes and made a perfect landing. Skelton broke the relieved silence by saying, “Now, ladies and gentlemen, you may return to the evil habits you gave up 20 minutes ago.”

Regardless of how one might look at Red Skelton’s joking, it underscored the truth that whatever religious “commitments” those terrified passengers may have made, they were strictly temporary. The minute they stepped safely out of that aircraft, any promises made to God were canceled.

Unfortunately, this is the way many of us are even today, when things are going well, we hardly think about God, but when difficult times come, we cry out, “God help us!”

It is true that God desires to hear the heart of the repentant and the heart of the needy. However, we must understand that God is not a genie in a bottle we keep around to call on in case of a crisis. He is the living God and should be in our lives every moment, not just when difficult circumstances arise. He is not just there for the difficult times but at all times. Psalm 62:6-8 says, “He only is my rock and my salvation, My stronghold; I shall not be shaken. On God my salvation and my glory rest; The rock of my strength, my refuge is in God. Trust in Him at all times, O people; Pour out your heart before Him; God is a refuge for us.” He does not promise to take us out of our trials but to walk through them with us. Remember, God is in the trial, forming you into the man or woman of faith. The psalmist, King David, learned this as he wrote this familiar scripture, “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil; for Thou art with me…” – Psalm 23:4-5.

Do you have a relationship with the living God? Don’t be like those who cry out during a crisis and then forget Him soon after. They really don’t know the Lord, but you can. Repent, believe Christ died for your sins, and live for Him today and every day. “Taste and see that the Lord is good” – Psalm 34:8.

