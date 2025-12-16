11-26 to 12-7-25

On 11/26/2025, Officers attempted a paper service in the 32100 block on Bruckners Way. Officers contacted the home owner and were advised the subject involved did not at this time or ever live at this address.

**********

On 11/24/2025 at 1146 hours, Officer’s responded to a suspicious subject near the 25500 block of Lawson St. It was reported by WSP that a man was walking the sidewalk and swinging a knife. Officer’s conducted an area check and were unable to locate the male.

**********

On 11-26-25, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding a court order violation. Officers were informed that the victim wanted phone contact to report the violation. Officers spoke with the victim and determined that no criminal charges could be filed.

**********

On 11/24/2025, Officers were dispatched to a suspicious person at the 30400 block of 227th PL SE. Complainant advised that there was a male at that location using a chain saw to cut up a fallen tree. Upon arrival the suspect was not located.

**********

On 11/24/2025, Officers were dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 32900 block of Ash AVE SE. Officers made contact with the reporting party and reviewed home surveillance footage. In the video an individual in a ski mask can be seen running up to the front door, knocking, and running back to a vehicle stopped in the roadway. There were no signs a crime had been committed. Officers conducted an area check and were unable to locate the subject.

**********

On 11/25/2025, Officers were dispatched to a residential burglary located in the 29400 block on 218th. Officers are still currently investigating the incident.

**********

On 11/26/2025, an officer was dispatched for a missing person report. Through investigation the officer determined the incident occurred in unincorporated King County. The incident was referred to the King County Sheriff’s Office for follow up.

**********

On 11/26/2025, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the 31500 block of 3rd Ave for failure to transfer title and defective brake light. The vehicle accelerated and fled from the officer passing other vehicles. The officer did not pursue due to policy. The driver could not be identified.

**********

On 11/28/2025, Officers responded to the 32500 block of Tomlie Ln reference to a verbal Domestic Violence. Upon investigation, one subject was involuntary committed. This case will be forwarded to the Prosecutor for review regarding a possible criminal charge of Assault 4 (DV).

**********

On 11/29/2025, officers were dispatched to illegal dumping at the 32600 block of Railroad Ave. Dispatch advised officers that a subject had illegally dumped garbage in a commercial dumpster at the location. Officers contacted the involved parties and the reporting party advised they would not pursue criminal charges if the suspect removed their garbage from the dumpster and they agreed.

**********

On 11/30/2025, officers were on patrol at the 22000 block of SE 296th St. Officers observed a traffic violation and initiated a traffic stop. Officers contacted the driver and observed their driving status was suspended in the 3rd degree. Officers issued the driver a criminal citation for the offense.

**********

On 12/07/2025 Officers were requested to contact an individual by phone regarding a potential harassment. Officer were able to determine that no crime had been committed and advised the individual regarding obtaining a no contact order. Officers then contacted the other party involved and advised them that the first party did not want any further contact.