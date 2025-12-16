Last weeks rain flooded out so many streets, houses, farms and more in and around the area that devastated the community and made the commute to and from home and work nearly impossible in some cases.

Many people had to evacuate their homes as the river and flood water ravage their property. Roads were closed and people were stranded for hours on the road ways in hopes of getting to their destination.

Numerous drivers attempted to drive through the flooded roads, some made it and some were submerged and had to wait for help from others to be rescued. The photos above are just a few that were sent to the VOICE showing the devastation and we thank those who sent them.

The forecast is showing we may be in-store for round two this coming week so we are hoping everyone will be as prepared as possible for this again. We hope that those who are in a safe place stay put and don’t venture out to be sure they stay that way. Hope – Prayers – Safety For all!

