King County Solid Waste will open two more temporary storm debris collection sites for residents and businesses in unincorporated areas. These temporary drop-off locations will operate on Saturday, December 20 and Sunday, December 21 only, and will accept storm-related garbage and yard waste free of charge. Note: free disposal is only for self-haul customers. Third-party contractors must pay standard fees.
- Ravensdale temporary drop site
Ravensdale Park, 27025 SE Kent Kangley Road
Saturday, December 20 – Sunday, December 21 only
8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Issaquah-Fall City temporary drop site
31015 SE Issaquah-Fall City Road
Saturday, December 20 – Sunday, December 21 only
8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
What’s NOT accepted
Due to site challenges, limited capacity, and regulatory requirements, the following items will not be accepted at drop-off locations:
- Major appliances
- Computers, monitors, and TVs
- Motor vehicles and major automotive parts
- Lithium, vehicle, or marine batteries
- Pressurized tanks (propane, helium, etc.)
- Sharps and medical waste
- Construction and demolition materials and waste that contains asbestos
- Fluorescent bulbs and tubes
- Oil-based paint
- Hazardous or dangerous waste
- Dead animals
Trailers will not be allowed at temporary drop-off sites.
Please bring ID and watch for staff members and flaggers who will guide you on where to unload. Staff members cannot help you unload items. Waste compliance staff members will be onsite to assist with questions about acceptable items.
Regular transfer stations offering free debris drop-off on weekends from December 20 through January 11
- Bow Lake Recycling and Transfer Station
18800 Orillia Road S, Tukwila
Saturday and Sunday hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Shoreline Recycling and Transfer Station
2300 N 165th Street, Shoreline
Saturday and Sunday hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Enumclaw Recycling and Transfer Station
1650 Battersby Avenue E, Enumclaw
Saturday and Sunday hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Find a full list of accepted items on the King County website
What’s not accepted, and what to do with it
All regular King County solid waste facilities will also be open during their normal weekday hours, when fees will be charged for disposal. Find locations, rates, and other information
Managing hazardous waste
- If any hazardous products got wet or damaged, set them aside in a safe spot until you can bring them in for proper disposal.
- Do not open the containers or try to empty them. Leave the labels on so staff can tell what the product is.
- If something is leaking, place the whole container inside a sturdy bin or bucket to keep the mess contained.
- Keep everything away from kids and pets.
When in doubt, stop and get guidance.
If the label is gone or unreadable, treat the item as hazardous. Do not pour anything down storm drains, sinks or outside on the ground.
Reach out if you have any questions. Contact the King County Hazardous Waste team at haz.waste@kingcounty.gov or 206‑296‑4692.
Why did I receive this?
You received this message because you subscribe to King County’s Unincorporated Area News e‑newsletter. If you have questions, please contact the King County Department of Local Services at AskLocalServices@kingcounty.gov or 206‑477‑3800.
View this message online at: https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/WAKING/bulletins/400b7dc