olice12-4 and 12-5, 2025

On 12/4/2025 at 1355 hours, Officer’s were dispatched to the 22900 block of SE Sitka St. for a work site injury. Officer’s arrived on scene and located a conscious male who fell from a second story window. Fire personnel transported the male to a nearby hospital for a further medical evaluation.

On 12/01/2025, officers were notified by BDPD administrative assistance of a citizen request for officer contact regarding possible fraud activity. Officers contacted the citizen who advised that an out of state family member received a fraudulent call requesting %8,000. The citizen contacted the scammer and confirmed the request was fraudulent. No monetary value was lost during this incident. Officers took an informational report.

On 12/01/2025, officers were notified by BDPD administrative assistant of a citizen that requested police contact. Officers contacted the citizen who advised that their neighbor notified them that they received a letter in the mail notifying them of the reporting party’s criminal history. Officers took an informational report.

On 12/01/2025, officers were notified by BDPD administrative assistants of found property that was provided to the police department by public works employees. Officers located and contacted the property owner, who arrived at the police station where officers provided them their found property.

On 12/02/2025, Officers were dispatched to investigate an incident involving a vehicle deliberately striking several no parking signs at the Lake Sawyer Boat Launch. Officers were able to identify a suspect vehicle, but were not able to identify the driver. Pending the development of any potential suspect information, this case is being placed on inactive status.

On 12/02/2025, officers observed a traffic violation at the 29000 block of 216th Ave SE. Officers initiated a traffic stop and discovered that the driver’s license status was suspended in the 3rd degree. Officers issued the driver citations for the offenses.

On 12/02/2025, Officers were notified by there Admin staff, that a Citizen of Black diamond had reported an abandon vehicle in 23000 block on SE Fir ST. Officer located the vehicle and contacted the owner to ask them to move the vehicle. The owner agreed to move the vehicle. Officer then cleared the scene.

On 12/02/2025 Officers were dispatched to a request for a warrant confirmation on a subject being released from Enumclaw Jail. Officers confirmed the warrant was valid, and the subject was booked into Jail without incident.

On 12/2/2025, an officer received a call from Enumclaw Police to confirm a Black Diamond warrant. The warrant was confirmed and the Black Diamond Officer picked up the subject who was then booked into Issaquah Jail.

On 12/03/2025, officers were notified by BDPD administrative assistants of a citizen that requested officer contact. Officers contacted the citizen who reported a recent fraud. This case is currently under investigation.

On 12/03/2025, officers were notified by BDPD administrative assistants of a citizen that requested to speak to an officer. Officers contacted the citizen and took an informational report regarding suspicious activity.

On 12/04/25 at approximately 1106 hours, an officer took a report pertaining to the tracking of a sold and returned item, posted through Ebay. The incident was investigated and documented.

On 12/04/25 at approximately 1630 hours an officer arrived in the 31100 block of 3rd Ave in reference to a paper service of a protection order. The order and weapon surrender were served without issue.

On 12/04/2025 at approximately 1916 hours officers were dispatched to the 33100 block of 3rd Ave in reference to a welfare check of a subject walking along the roadway. Officers checked the area with negative results.

On 12/4/2025, officers responded to the 33200 block of SE Stevens St. for a domestic violence assault. One subject was arrested and booked into Enumclaw Jail.

On 12/5/2025 at 1240 hours, Officer’s responded to a welfare check near the 32700 block of Stuart Avenue SE. It was later determined the subject had a plan to harm themselves and was involuntarily committed to a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation.