This past weekend Tahoma Wrestlers went to Tri State at North Idaho College. Every wrestler that went put points on the board. Four of the boys were in the finals. Three wrestlers came home champs. Tahoma finished ahead of every other 4A school and moved to #1 in Washington 4A. See more on the 2025-2026 Wrestling team at https://www.facebook.com/tahomawrestling. Tahoma Wrestling Photo.
Tahoma Wrestlers went to Tri State at North Idaho College
This past weekend Tahoma Wrestlers went to Tri State at North Idaho College. Every wrestler that went put points on the board. Four of the boys were in the finals. Three wrestlers came home champs. Tahoma finished ahead of every other 4A school and moved to #1 in Washington 4A. See more on the 2025-2026 Wrestling team at https://www.facebook.com/tahomawrestling. Tahoma Wrestling Photo.