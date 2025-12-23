Andrew Baim to serve 24.6 years in prison for the 2023 killing of Nick Valison.

A jury verdict returned on Sept. 5, 2025, finding Andrew Baim guilty of second-degree murder and received 295 months, second-degree arson to which he received 43 months, and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle that got him another 57 months.

Under Washington law, the sentences are required to run concurrently because the crimes occurred as part of the same series of events, though each conviction still factored into Baim’s offender score used to calculate the total sentence.

Nick Valison lived in Ravensdale for more than a decade and was a devoted husband to his wife Tanya Valison for 29 years. He was also a father to two daughters. Valison was also described as an enthusiastic outdoorsman who enjoyed mountain biking