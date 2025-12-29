How many of you would run a race carrying extra weight on your shoulders or tied around your waist? I sure wouldn’t, I have enough weight already. Those who race in competition would obviously hold this same view. It is interesting to see the bodysuits that our Olympiads wear. They are designed with stealth in mind. The less weight and resistance to the wind, the more seconds they can cut off their time.

This understanding can also equate to our daily lives, which used to be a walk but now seems to be a sprint. In this life, there are many people who struggle with a multitude of issues that keep them weighed down and from knowing true peace and joy. Most often, they are past issues that have not been let go, issues of abuse, guilt, failures, or even glory days gone by. Many go for counseling, and when these problems get brought out, they are not dealt with properly. Rather than forgiveness, reconciliation, and even confession, the issue turns to blame and adds yet another weight to those they are already drowning in.

When we look into God’s word, we find a freeing truth concerning this issue. In the New Testament book of Philippians, the Apostle Paul relates our Christian life to a race. Not a race to earn salvation, but one that we are constantly running every day in Christ. Notice Paul’s focus, “But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.” — Philippians3:13-14.

If you know anything about Paul, he was a man with lots of baggage. He was once a persecutor of Christians; many were beaten and even put to death at his command. When Paul met Christ, his life was radically changed – Acts 9. Only Christ can forgive us of our sins and change our hearts, and it was evident Paul’s indeed was. Paul had a newfound peace and joy, and he never let the past control Him. He found freedom in God’s forgiveness. Paul believed the words of Jesus, who said, “If the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed.” — John 8:36.

Paul could have lived in the past and been continually weighed down with such encumbrances, but he didn’t. He was free! Laying aside the useless things he once trusted in, including thinking he could merit God’s favor, he pressed on with his focus always on Christ.

Are you struggling with issues in your life, problems that are weighing you down, memories, or thoughts that keep plaguing you? Maybe it is abuse in the past, a failed relationship, or regrets. The Lord tells us, “forget what lies behind, and strain for what lies ahead.” If it is a sin or sins in your life, repent of it and confess it all to Jesus. He paid for your sins on the Cross and stands ready to forgive you.

Don’t live in the past! If Jesus has set you free, don’t go back to it! Are you free?

