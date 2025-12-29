Did you know that THS Drama’s sets are homemade? Students in the stagecraft class have been hard at work bringing medieval Paris to life for The Hunchback of Notre Dame. And this winter break, Hunchback cast, crew, and volunteers are continuing that work. We cannot wait to see the finished set!

Our incredible drama program will present The Hunchback of Notre Dame on Jan. 30-31 and Feb. 5-7! You won’t want to miss this spectacular show. (Recommended for ages 10 and up — although this show uses some songs from the Disney movie, the story is much closer to the darker original Victor Hugo novel.) You can preorder tickets online at https://bit.ly/THSHunchback.Tahoma Drama Article and Photos.