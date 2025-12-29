olDecember 5 – 12, 2025

On 12/05/2025 at approximately 1337 hours officers were dispatched to the 22000 block of SE 296th Street in reference to a disturbance between clients. During the investigation, it was determined no crime occurred. One subject on scene was found to have a misdemeanor warrant, they were taken into custody and booked without issue.

On 12/05/2025 at approximately 1250 hours, officers were dispatched to the 32700 block of SE Cottonwood Street, in reference to a 911 hang-up with the sounds of children playing. Upon arrival, it was discovered the phone from which the call was placed was at this residence. The call history did not show the call and no problems were identified on scene.

On 12/05/2025 at approximately 1250 hours, officers were made aware of a subject recently released from jail for a recent domestic incident, was requesting a civil standby to obtain personal items from a residence in the 33000 block of SE Stevens Street. An officer provided the subject with a courtesy transport from the Black Diamond Police Department to the residence and stood by while personal items were obtains.

On 12/6/2025, Officers discovered a downed tree resting on the power lines in the 31200 block of Lake Sawyer RD. SE. Officers notified Puget Sound Energy and cleared debris from the roadway.

On 12/6/2025 at 0946 hours, Officer’s located a wandering dog running down the road near the 31100 block of 228th Avenue SE. Officer’s attempted to approach the dog due to seeing it had a collar and tags. Officer’s were unable to contact the dog but followed it until it relocated its home down a nearby side road. Officer’s contacted the owners and the dog was re-secured inside.

On 12/7/2025 at 1036 hours, Officer’s responded to a suspicious vehicle near the 32000 block of Union Dr. It was reported an unknown vehicle parked on the reporting parties property and the driver then walked away. The vehicle returned clear and the registered owner could not be located. The reporting party did not want follow up contact.

On 12/07/2025 Officers were dispatched to a residence located in the 22800 block of SE Fir ST. in regard to a report of a dispute between family members. Officers contacted the parties involved, and determined that one met the criteria to be transported to a medical facility for a mental health evaluation. The individual was transferred to ambulance personnel and transported to a local hospital without incident.

On 12/08/2025 Officers were dispatched to a request for an area check for a person who had left their residence previously in the day. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the vehicle described. The reporting party advised that they would check with family and friends before reporting the subject as missing.

On 12/09/2025 Officers responded to the scene of a medical emergency in the 31900 block of 3rd AVE. Officers conducted traffic control while fire personnel removed a subject from the residence for transport to a medical facility.

On 12/10/2025, Officers were dispatched to assist Mountain View Fire Department in the 32400 block on Hammond PL. A patient was transported for medical care without police assistance.

On 12/07/2025, Officers were dispatched to a suspicious subject in the 29000 block of 216th AVE SE. It was reported an adult male was pointing a toy gun at passing cars. Officers made contact with the individual and his care taker. The subject in question had an apparent mental health condition and explained he was fighting crime in the area. The subject was asked to return to his home and he agreed to do so, he thanked officers for giving him the night off.

On 12/09/25 at approximately 0950 hours, officers received notification of a vehicle with a stolen license plate affixed being documented in the 29000 block of 216th Ave SE by a Flock Camera. Officers checked the area without success in locating the vehicle.

On 12/09/2025, Officer were dispatched to a Verbal Domestic incident in the 31100 block of 3rd Ave. Through investigation it was determined no crime occurred, a case report was completed.

On 12/12/2025 at 0527 hours, Officer’s responded to a suspicious subject near the 30200 block of 234th Avenue SE. It was reported an unknown subject was prowling vehicles on the property and attempted to open the front door to the residence. The subject stole multiple items from the vehicles and soon ran off after being confronted by the homeowners. This case is under investigation.

On 12/12/2025 at 0912 hours, Officer’s responded a vehicle prowl report near the 28800 block of 229th Avenue SE. The homeowner stated that during the night, a male subject was seen checking door handles on the home and attempting to steal their vehicle. Officer’s were provided surveillance footage and this case remains under investigation.

On 10/12/2025 at approximately 1050 hours, officers were dispatched to a stolen vehicle report in the 30400 block of 234th Ave SE. Officer collected evidence and entered the vehicle as stolen. On 12/14/2025, Kent Police located the vehicle. The vehicle was secured by Kent Police at their impound lot to hold for prints.

On 12/12/2025 at 1129 hours, Officer’s responded to a parking complaint located near the 33300 block of Liberty Avenue SE. It was reported that a vehicle had been parked on the side of the road for the past week and the reporting party stated that it did not appear to be a neighbors. Officer’s located the vehicle and determined it was a nearby neighbors. A 24-hour notice was placed on the vehicle and Officer’s cleared the call.

On 12/12/2025 at 1335 hours, Officer’s conducted a suspicious subject report by phone that initially occurred near the 28800 block of 228th Avenue SE. It was reported that at approximately 0130 hours this morning, an unknown subject was seen on camera attempting to jiggle the door knob to the residence. The subject soon ran off. Officer’s were provided with video surveillance.

On 12/12/25 at approximately 1416 hours, an officer was dispatched to the 30000 block of 232nd PL SE in reference to found property. The property was secured into evidence for safe keeping.

On 12/12/2025 at approximately 1504 hours, officers contacted a male in the 31600 block of Law Sawyer Rd SE. Officers identified the subject, finding him to have multiple outstanding warrants. The subject was booked without issue into a correction facility.

On 12/12/2025 an officer received a FLOCK camera notification of a vehicle with a stolen license plate. The officer found the front plate of the vehicle was reported stolen, but the rear plate had not been seized. The officer stopped the vehicle and seized the rear plate.

On 12/12/2025, an officer responded to the 32400 block of 5th AVE for a report of a juvenile having a mental health episode and threatening to harm others. The juvenile was involuntarily committed to the hospital.